Tiffany & Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,525 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 872% compared to the average daily volume of 1,494 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4,305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after buying an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,904,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

