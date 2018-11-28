Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0014 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $25,516.00 and approximately $74,887.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00816512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,880,891 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.