Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 18987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Third Point Reinsurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $967.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,010,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

