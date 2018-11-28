TheStreet Upgrades Bancorp (TBBK) to B

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bancorp by 427.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Bancorp by 358.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

