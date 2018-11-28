The Providence Service (PRSC) & Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) Critical Review

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -2.29, indicating that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Providence Service and Tempus Applied Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 1.80% 8.71% 3.87% Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of The Providence Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Providence Service and Tempus Applied Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.62 billion 0.54 $53.36 million N/A N/A Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.10 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

The Providence Service has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Providence Service and Tempus Applied Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Providence Service beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The WD Services segment offers workforce development and offender rehabilitation services, including employment preparation and placement, apprenticeship and training, youth community service programs, and other health related services to clients on behalf of governmental and private entities. This segment serves disabled, unemployed, and individuals seeking new skills, as well as individuals that are coping with medical illnesses, newly graduated from educational institutions, and being released from incarceration. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and operations solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

