The Carlyle Group (CG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 59.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 601,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Hill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

