Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 7,239 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after buying an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,635,000 after buying an additional 376,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,828,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,311,000 after buying an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

