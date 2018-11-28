Teradyne (TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

NYSE:TER opened at $36.27 on Monday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

