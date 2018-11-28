Tenaris (TS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tenaris’ ranking:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

