Telford Homes (TEF) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays upped their price target on Telford Homes from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

LON TEF opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Telford Homes has a 12-month low of GBX 340.75 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.23 ($5.86).

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

