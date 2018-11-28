Telefonica (TEF) Given a €8.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.95 ($6.92) price target on Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.56 ($9.95).

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica has a twelve month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.