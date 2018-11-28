TEGNA (TGNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year due to increase in political and subscription revenues. Year to date, political revenues have hit an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election year (2014). Increase in subscription revenues was driven by growth in contract rate hike, higher paid subscribers of both MVPD and new virtual MVPD services and increase in OTT subscribers and revenues. Moreover, Premion won two ABBI 2018 awards and its reach significantly expanded to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting also remains a significant threat. Moreover, shares have also underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 626,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

