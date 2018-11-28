Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Lng Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 152,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

