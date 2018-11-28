Ted Baker plc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (TBAKF)

Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ted Baker in a report issued on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ted Baker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

TBAKF stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

