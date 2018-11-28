TechnipFMC (FTI) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.62. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 123602 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Boston Partners bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,616 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 735,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
