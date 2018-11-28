Tech Data (TECD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect Tech Data to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Tech Data has set its Q3 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tech Data to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tech Data stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tech Data declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

