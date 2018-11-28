Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,785 Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 64,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE:WRD opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wildhorse Resource Development Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

