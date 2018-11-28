Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 390,642 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noble Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

