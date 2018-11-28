TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dollarama (DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th.

Dollarama stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

