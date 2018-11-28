TCOIN (TCN) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

TCOIN (CURRENCY:TCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, TCOIN has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. TCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13,146.00 worth of TCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.02305027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00125095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00197331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.09194649 BTC.

TCOIN’s total supply is 74,488,866 coins. TCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TCN_TCoin . The official website for TCOIN is tcoin.eu

TCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

