Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. 17,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,036. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

