Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.48 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce $121.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.66 million to $480.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $481.81 million, with estimates ranging from $479.02 million to $484.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 62,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,479.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $309,495 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

