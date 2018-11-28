Talanx AG (TLX) Receives €36.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.47 ($42.40).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €31.24 ($36.33). The company had a trading volume of 102,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a twelve month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a twelve month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

