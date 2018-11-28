TagCoin (TAG) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. TagCoin has a market cap of $198,351.00 and $91.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006446 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025100 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00232421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001038 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TagCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

