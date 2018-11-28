SysGroup PLC (SYS) Insider Adam Binks Buys 16,199 Shares

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) insider Adam Binks acquired 16,199 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £7,289.55 ($9,525.09).

Shares of SysGroup stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. SysGroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Get SysGroup alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/sysgroup-plc-sys-insider-adam-binks-buys-16199-shares.html.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc provides cloud hosting, managed, and IT consultancy services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Services and Value Added Reseller segments. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers. The Value Added Reseller segment provides various forms of value added reseller sales services where it acts as a reseller.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.