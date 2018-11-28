Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,960. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/synchrony-financial-syf-holdings-cut-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.