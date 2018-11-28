Switch Inc (SWCH) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 2,074,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 92.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $18,968,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $253,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

WARNING: “Switch Inc (SWCH) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/switch-inc-swch-position-lowered-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.