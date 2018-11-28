Swiss National Bank Has $19.18 Million Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura set a $88.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

