SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $242.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $214.30 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/svb-financial-group-sivb-position-reduced-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.