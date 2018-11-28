Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:SGY traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,454. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

SGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

In related news, Director Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 139,920 shares of company stock worth $314,593.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

