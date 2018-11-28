SuperEdge (ECT) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

SuperEdge (CURRENCY:ECT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. SuperEdge has a total market cap of $0.00 and $150.00 worth of SuperEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperEdge token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperEdge has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.02069437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00127997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00189872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.25 or 0.08410712 BTC.

SuperEdge Token Profile

SuperEdge’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. SuperEdge’s official website is superedge.info . SuperEdge’s official Twitter account is @superedge001

SuperEdge Token Trading

SuperEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

