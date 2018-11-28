SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SunTrust Banks has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunTrust Banks to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

