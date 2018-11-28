SunTrust Banks Cuts Boston Properties (BXP) Price Target to $135.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $127.10 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,315,000 after buying an additional 560,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 148,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,127,000 after buying an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

