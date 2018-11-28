Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 831,277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $232,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,364. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/summit-securities-group-llc-takes-position-in-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.