Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 87.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 57.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,295. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/summit-securities-group-llc-acquires-new-position-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.