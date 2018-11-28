Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summer Infant an industry rank of 214 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summer Infant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,364 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 35.61% of Summer Infant worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

