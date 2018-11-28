Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,644 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,004,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,006,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,618 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,662,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,398 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 833,085 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SHO stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

