Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,007,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNH. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

