SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (SOMMY) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

