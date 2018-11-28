Stryker (SYK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $185.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its flagship Mako Total Knee platform, which drove its core Orthopaedic segment. In fact, the company witnessed solid growth in Mako robot installations in recent times. Surging domestic sales is another positive. Moreover, solid performance in emerging markets and Europe paints a bright picture. Solid expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. A raised guidance for 2018 buoys optimism. On the flip side, Stryker’s gross margin has been declining. Total debt on the balance sheet remains unchanged, adding to the company’s woes. The Trauma & Extremities business had moderate growth lately as it was affected by softness in the market and product supply issues. Stiff competition is likely to mar Stryker’s prospects.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $167.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Stryker has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

