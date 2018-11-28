Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 354,407.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

