Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,616,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,287,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,089,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,247,000 after buying an additional 642,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,923,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,349,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Store Capital by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,686,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,667,000 after buying an additional 1,020,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Store Capital stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

