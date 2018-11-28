Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

SRI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stoneridge by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Stoneridge by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Stoneridge by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.