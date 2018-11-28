StockChain (SCC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

StockChain (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One StockChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StockChain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. StockChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $76,332.00 worth of StockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.02283853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00197538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.46 or 0.08777152 BTC.

StockChain launched on March 17th, 2018. StockChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StockChain’s official Twitter account is @stock_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StockChain is stockchain.co . The official message board for StockChain is medium.com/@StockChain_co

StockChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StockChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

