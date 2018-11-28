Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 66,825 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $21,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 191,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,930. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

