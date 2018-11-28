Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 264,920 Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 264,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,000. Baxter International makes up about 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 33,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,407. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/stevens-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-264920-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.