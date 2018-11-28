Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 35.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 113.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 140.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $41.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.33 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $38.67 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,405. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

