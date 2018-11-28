Stephen Burleton Buys 25,000 Shares of GT Gold Corp (GTT) Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) insider Stephen Burleton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

GTT opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. GT Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.15.

GTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a C$6.00 price target on GT Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Pi Financial set a C$3.70 price target on GT Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

