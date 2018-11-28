STEP Energy Services (STEP) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.86. 164,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 178,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50.

In related news, insider Michael Grant Kelly bought 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Also, insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

About STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

