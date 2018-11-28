Stein Mart (SMRT) Posts Earnings Results

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $279.13 million for the quarter.
Shares of SMRT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.
About Stein Mart
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.