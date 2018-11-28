Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $279.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of SMRT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/stein-mart-smrt-posts-earnings-results.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stein Mart by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.